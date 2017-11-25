CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some Wyoming lawmakers are split over the need for a state-run women’s boot camp as a lawsuit challenging the state’s men-only program plays out.

Paying for a women’s facility appears to be one sticking point.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Saturday that an American Civil Liberties Union report recommends a women’s camp as a way to alleviate Wyoming’s high prison incarceration rate.

A female convict has sued the Department of Corrections. She claims the department violated her constitutional rights by sending her to prison instead of a boot camp where she could seek to reduce her sentence.

She has been transferred to an out-of-state boot camp facility.

