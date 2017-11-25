CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some Wyoming lawmakers are split over the need for a state-run women’s boot camp as a lawsuit challenging the state’s men-only program plays out.
Paying for a women’s facility appears to be one sticking point.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Saturday that an American Civil Liberties Union report recommends a women’s camp as a way to alleviate Wyoming’s high prison incarceration rate.
A female convict has sued the Department of Corrections. She claims the department violated her constitutional rights by sending her to prison instead of a boot camp where she could seek to reduce her sentence.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Skagit River causes major flooding from highest flow in 11 years
- Seattle pot-shop mural: art or ad appealing to kids?
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
She has been transferred to an out-of-state boot camp facility.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com