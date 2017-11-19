CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are looking at increasing taxes on beer and other alcohol in addition to tobacco.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Legislature’s Interim Joint Revenue Committee has decided to continue debating raising the sales tax on beer, wine and spirits along with a suggestion to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1.

The cigarette tax proposal drew more attention and discussion during a meeting earlier this month in Cheyenne, but lawmakers also considered suggestions to increase the sales taxes on beer, wine and spirits and to add a 1 cent tax per can of beer to fund an alcohol abuse recovery fund.

The revenue committee will debate the taxes in December and members will decide whether to sponsor bills. Wyoming’s budget session is scheduled to convene on Feb. 12.

