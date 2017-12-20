CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming legislative leaders are considering proposals that would implement a pilot program for live video streaming of legislative meetings during its interim months.

The Legislature’s Management Council voted Tuesday to consider contracting with Wyoming Public Broadcast System and another company to broadcast interim meetings.

The council consists of Senate President Eli Bebout, House Speaker Steve Harshman and other legislative leaders.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that a bill that would implement the project was tabled by the council until its final meeting after the New Year before the 2018 session.

With meetings spread across Wyoming during the Legislature’s interim months, interest groups, media outlets and others have advocated for livestreaming to increase transparency and access.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com