CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the case against a man charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man found dead in a reservoir in southeast Wyoming.
Circuit Judge Denise Nau (NOW) on Tuesday threw out a single charge of accessory after the fact against 21-year-old Austin Aranda of Cheyenne. Prosecutors accused Aranda of driving the murder suspect out of Cheyenne after the killing.
KGAB-AM reports that the judge ruled there wasn’t probable cause to continue Aranda’s case.
Justin Robinson’s body was found floating in the reservoir near Cheyenne by police responding to a call of a burning vehicle. Police say he had been shot in the head on Nov. 26.
Two others have been charged in the killing, including one man who is charged with first-degree murder.