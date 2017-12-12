CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the case against a man charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man found dead in a reservoir in southeast Wyoming.

Circuit Judge Denise Nau (NOW) on Tuesday threw out a single charge of accessory after the fact against 21-year-old Austin Aranda of Cheyenne. Prosecutors accused Aranda of driving the murder suspect out of Cheyenne after the killing.

KGAB-AM reports that the judge ruled there wasn’t probable cause to continue Aranda’s case.

Justin Robinson’s body was found floating in the reservoir near Cheyenne by police responding to a call of a burning vehicle. Police say he had been shot in the head on Nov. 26.

Two others have been charged in the killing, including one man who is charged with first-degree murder.