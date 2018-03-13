CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in January.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from December and matched the national rate of 4.1 percent.

However, when compared to a year ago, Wyoming’s unemployment rate decreased significantly. In January 2017 the rate was 4.7 percent. But the state’s labor force fell significantly from a year earlier, decreasing by some 4,300 people.

The agency says a decreasing labor force suggests that individuals may have moved to other states or given up their job search.

Among counties, the highest unemployment rates were in Fremont at 6.2 percent, Park 5.5 percent and Natrona 5.4 percent. The lowest rates were in Niobrara at 2.3 percent, Teton 2.5 percent, Goshen and Albany 3.2 percent.