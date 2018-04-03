CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that the state’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.0 percent in February from January’s 4.1 percent.

The national jobless rate is 4.1 percent. In February 2017 Wyoming’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.

A big part of Wyoming’s falling jobless rate can be attributed to workers moving out of the state.

From February 2017 to February 2018, Wyoming’s labor force fell by about 3,800, or 1.3 percent.

Teton County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state in February at 2.4 percent, followed by Niobrara’s 2.6 percent, Goshen’s 2.7 percent and Albany’s 2.8. The highest unemployment rates were found in Fremont at 5.8 percent, Park 5.3 percent, Natrona 5.1 percent and Sheridan 5.1.