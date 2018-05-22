CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent in April, the lowest the rate has been since November 2008.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that the April rate is down from the 3.9 percent recorded in March.

From March to April, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased.

In April, the lowest unemployment rates were found in Niobrara County at 2.3 percent, Albany County at 2.8 percent and Goshen County at 3.1 percent. The highest rates among counties were in Teton County at 5.1 percent, Fremont at 4.9 percent and Big Horn at 4.7 percent.

Compared to a year earlier, unemployment fell in 14 counties, rose slightly in eight and remained unchanged in Laramie County. The largest decreases occurred in energy producing counties.