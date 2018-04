TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — A 75-year-old Wyoming inmate has died after a lengthy illness.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Alfonso Jose Randall died Tuesday at a medium correctional facility in Torrington. He was sentenced out of Natrona County in January 2010 to three to 15 years in prison for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Prison officials did not release any information about Randall’s illness. An autopsy has been ordered.