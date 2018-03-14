CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming House reconvened briefly amid a disagreement over state construction and education spending.

Lawmakers agreed to a two-year state budget Saturday but representatives failed to agree with senators on K-12 education and state construction spending.

It’s a tricky problem as Wyoming faces weak state revenue from coal, oil and natural gas extraction.

After a three-day break to give Gov. Matt Mead time to review the budget bill, the House reconvened Wednesday night but soon adjourned. Lawmakers hadn’t heard whether Mead vetoed any part of the budget before a midnight deadline — vetoes the House potentially could override.

The Senate and House both plan to reconvene again Thursday.

The Legislature is able to meet longer than its allotted four-week session because it has three days left over from last year.