CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says the state has weathered an economic storm and better days lie ahead.

Wyoming officials continue to adjust to falling state revenue from fossil fuels, but Gov. Matt Mead struck an optimistic tone at an economic conference Wednesday in Cheyenne.

Wyoming is the top coal-producing state, and Mead points out three major coal companies are now out of bankruptcy. Wyoming’s economy also relies heavily on petroleum development, and Mead says oil and gas drilling is up.

He expects still more drilling in the year ahead. Even so, Mead says Wyoming should look to technology to diversify its economy.

An October economic forecast is slightly more optimistic than one in January but still predicts a downturn in state revenue that began in 2015 to continue through 2020.