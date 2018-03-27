CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Matt Mead says he expects to sign a K-12 education funding bill into law this week.
The measure is the only outstanding piece of legislation from the Wyoming Legislature’s 2018 budget session that ended March 15. But Monday, Mead told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board that he plans to sign the bill.
Education funding was the biggest sticking point in the legislative session because of recent declines in state revenues. The Senate and House struggled with how much to spend on schools now and how to fund them going forward.
The Republican governor says he understands the opposition to new state taxes but he says he was somewhat disappointed tax proposals didn’t get a more complete hearing in the Legislature.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
___
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com