CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Republican Party’s state secretary has been charged with simple assault after an alleged altercation with the party’s executive director.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Thursday that the Laramie County Circuit Court said the charge was filed against Charles Curley. The newspaper says the court didn’t release any documents.
No phone listing could be found for Curley. He didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Republican officials have said the incident occurred Feb. 23 between Curley and state GOP executive director Kristi Wallin.
Cheyenne police spokesman Kevin Malatesta says officers investigated a complaint by Wallin that Curley pushed her.
If convicted, Curley could be fined up to $750.
GOP officials suspended Curley March 8 and said the party’s central committee would meet to consider removing him from office.
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com