CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The state of Wyoming has filed notice it will appeal a judge’s decision to restore federal protections for grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled in September that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service erred in removing Endangered Species Act protections for the Yellowstone bears in 2017.

The ruling blocked planned grizzly hunts in Wyoming and Idaho. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports an appeal would put the case before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone area have increased from fewer than 150 to around 700 today.

Federal and state officials say grizzlies have made a full recovery. Environmental groups and American Indian tribes say grizzlies still face threats.