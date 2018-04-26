LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A large group of University of Wyoming fans who gathered at a Laramie bar to watch the NFL Draft cheered raucously when Josh Allen was chosen by the Buffalo Bills.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound quarterback went seventh in the first round of the draft Thursday, becoming the highest pick of any Wyoming player in school history. The previous highest selection was defensive tackle Ron Billingsley, who was the No. 14 overall pick by the San Diego Chargers in 1967.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor was filled to capacity, and the crowd spilled out into the street. Wyoming fan Tom Fenn said after Allen was picked, “I’m buying a (Bills) jersey tonight. He’s going to take them far.”

Allen didn’t have any major scholarship offers out of high school.

