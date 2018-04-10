CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming students continue to exceed national average test scores in reading and mathematics on the National Assessment of Educational Progress test.

The Wyoming Department of Education on Tuesday released the state’s reading and mathematics results for the test, which is known as the “Nation’s Report Card” because all 50 states administer the test every two years.

Overall, average reading and mathematics scores in Wyoming for both fourth and eighth grades were statistically unchanged from 2015 NAEP results.

However, no state performed above Wyoming’s average score in grade four mathematics in 2017. And Wyoming was one of only six states with over half the students in the sample scoring proficient or advanced in grade four mathematics.

State Superintendent Jillian Balow says Wyoming schools and students have much to be proud of.