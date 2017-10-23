CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Game and Fish Department numbers show that the number of female hunters in the state rose from 11,189 to 14,770 between 2008 and 2016.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that the number of male hunters in the state stayed relatively steady during the same eight-year span, decreasing from 64,649 to 64,371.

Kathryn Boswell, hunter and angler participation coordinator for Wyoming Game and Fish, said she doesn’t have hard data explaining the increase in women hunters. But she said there is camaraderie that comes with hunting. She says it’ something families can do together to put organic meant on the table.

