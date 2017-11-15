RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Department of Health officials have discovered cases of salmonella in the central part of the state after investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illness.
The Ranger reports Fremont County Public Health spokeswoman Teresa Nirider says the health department had received multiple reports of similar illnesses in different places, including child care centers and schools, prompting investigators to visit the area last week.
Nirider couldn’t provide the number of people affected or the locations, but she says several children had symptoms that included nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. A health care provider alerted officials after seeing a cluster of the illness form.
Some of the people later tested positive for Salmonella. Nirider says the cases may not be related to one another as not all of the ill had the bacterial infection.
___
Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com