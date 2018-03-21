CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Someone is holding a Wyoming Lottery ticket worth more than $1.1 million.

WyoLotto says the ticket in the Cowboy Draw game was sold at a Big D Oil convenience store in Cheyenne.

Monday’s drawing came up with the winning numbers 12, 15, 19, 26 and 32.

WyoLotto started selling tickets in 2014 after the Legislature authorized its creation. Besides the state Cowboy Draw game, the lottery offers the Powerball, Mega Millions and Lucky for Life nationwide draw games.