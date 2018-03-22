CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has reversed a lower court ruling in a lawsuit filed by state Treasurer Mark Gordon over the state Capitol renovation project.

Gordon’s lawsuit contends that the state constitution requires him to sign off on Capitol contracts but the state law that established the legislative oversight panel for the renovation project left him out of the process.

A District Court judge rejected Gordon’s argument, but the Supreme Court reversed that ruling in a 4-1 decision Thursday and sent the case back to the lower court for further review.

Gordon says in a statement that the ruling provides clear direction on the role and authority of the state treasurer.

A statement from Gov. Matt Mead’s office indicated Capitol renovation work will be unaffected by the ruling.