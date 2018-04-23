RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — The Fremont County Attorney’s Office has filed legal arguments opposing a potential review by the U.S. Supreme Court of an ongoing lawsuit over the Wind River Indian Reservation boundary in Wyoming.

A legal brief filed Friday by the county’s chief civil deputy argues that the case should end with a February 2017 decision by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that Riverton and other areas north of the Wind River do not lie within the reservation.

The Ranger reports that the brief contends that the issue has “been examined thoroughly throughout the last century.”

The dispute centers on whether a 1905 agreement between the Eastern Shoshone and Arapaho tribes and federal government to allow sale of reservation land to non-Indians actually changed the reservation boundaries.

