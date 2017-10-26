CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming legislative committee halted a draft bill that sought to provide reliable commercial air service throughout the state by creating a council to contract an airline to fly to community airports.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee on Monday chose to not move the bill forward, but lawmakers say the issue isn’t dead yet.

The bill developed by lawmakers and the state Department of Transportation sought an appropriation of up to $37.2 million from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account to enact the 10-year plan.

Rep. Mike Greear says that given the proposed dollar amount, the plan didn’t provide enough details for lawmakers to back. He says the air service issue will keep coming back up.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com