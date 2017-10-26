CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming legislative committee halted a draft bill that sought to provide reliable commercial air service throughout the state by creating a council to contract an airline to fly to community airports.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee on Monday chose to not move the bill forward, but lawmakers say the issue isn’t dead yet.
The bill developed by lawmakers and the state Department of Transportation sought an appropriation of up to $37.2 million from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account to enact the 10-year plan.
Rep. Mike Greear says that given the proposed dollar amount, the plan didn’t provide enough details for lawmakers to back. He says the air service issue will keep coming back up.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Alaska Air stock falls sharply on difficulties with Virgin, Horizon Air
___
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com