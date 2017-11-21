GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming coal mine operator has been helping wounded service members get in some big game hunting for the last seven years.
Contura Coal West hosted two veterans in October as part of the Wyoming Wounded Warrior Hunt.
Contura safety supervisor Charlie MacDonald said the hunt is the company’s way of acknowledging their service.
The Gillette News Record reports that service members also share stories emphasizing the importance of safety with the mine workers.
MacDonald says there have been 14 fatalities at mines across the United States this year.
Safety presentations usually aren’t the most attention-grabbing activities for employees, but when the disabled veterans come to Contura and talk about safety, MacDonald says it leaves a lasting impression on the mine workers.
Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com