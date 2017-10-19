CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A state official says the Wyoming capitol’s $300 million restoration project is on pace to be completed by 2019.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that state workers could start moving into a completed portion of the complex by March.

Suzanne Norton, project manager with the state’s Construction Management Division, says construction is about 40 percent complete.

The Capitol Square Project includes both the state capitol itself and the nearby Herschler Building, which houses state offices. Planning began in 2003 and work started in 2014.

Last March, workers announced the discovery of several historical gems inside the capitol, including a playbill advertising an 1887 product at the Cheyenne Opera House and brass panels from an antique elevator.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com