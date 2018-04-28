CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The multi-year renovation of the Wyoming State Capitol will reach a milestone when the remodeled and expanded Herschler East building opens on Monday in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Department of Revenue have already moved into the Herschler East offices and will be open for business.

The Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, Wyoming State Engineer’s Office, Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, and the State Board of Equalization are in the process of moving into Herschler East.

Workers will now begin to renovate the western wing of the Herschler building.

The Herschler project is included in the overall $300 million Capitol complex renovation project, which is scheduled to be completed in mid-2019.