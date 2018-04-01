ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Police in southwest Wyoming say they’re looking into reports of dogfighting.
The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports social media posts tell of staged dogfights in and around Rock Springs and Green River.
Dogfighting is a felony in every state. In Wyoming, dogfighting is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell says investigators haven’t found any dogfighting sites or places where people are reportedly dumping dog carcasses.
Lowell says the sheriff’s office is interested in hearing from anybody with information about dogfighting.
Information from: Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner, http://www.rocketminer.com