GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The Gillette-Campbell County Airport will lose its evening round-trip flight to Denver in December and will see more changes to the local flight schedule next year.

The Gillette News Record reports SkyWest Airlines Manager of Network Planning Daniel Belmont says starting in January, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays will have three daily round-trip flights to Denver. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays will have two because they won’t have the evening flight.

Belmont says this was done to “align the demand with the capacity,” because on the evening flight on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, SkyWest says 70 percent of the seats are empty when the plane leaves the ground.

The airport hasn’t had a third flight to Denver for very long. Belmont didn’t rule out the possibility of the third flight returning.

