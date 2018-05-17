EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — Wynn Resorts has completed the costly cleanup of the former chemical plant site where it’s building a $2.5 billion Boston-area casino.

The Las Vegas company says it recently completed remediation and cleanup work on the 33-acre waterfront site in Everett.

The company removed nearly one million tons of contaminated sediment from the site and the Mystic River over 18 months. The final price tag was about $68 million, or more than double the $30 million previously estimated.

Wynn says the higher costs come from “increased quality measures” as well as the addition of restaurants and other design changes. The casino was recently rebranded Encore Boston Harbor following allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

Wynn says it will spend another $14 million creating a six-acre harborwalk and park.