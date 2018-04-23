NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City soldier who died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp during World War II is being buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
The burial will be conducted Monday afternoon for Army Pvt. Raymond Sinowitz of the Bronx. The Pentagon announced last week that his remains had been identified and returned to his family for burial with full military honors.
Military officials say the 25-year-old soldier was stationed in the Philippines when Japanese forces invaded the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Sinowitz was among the thousands of American servicemen taken prisoner in 1942. He died that September.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
After the war his unidentified remains were reinterred in a Manila cemetery. His remains were exhumed in 2017 and later identified through DNA analysis.