WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A World War II plane that had just completed Memorial Day flyovers crash-landed in Kansas.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the 1943 Fairchild PT-23 plane crashed Monday afternoon near Wichita’s Westport Airport.
The plane was part of the Commemorative Air Force-Jayhawk Wing that was doing flyovers across the state.
Wichita Police Sgt. Kelly O’Brien says the plane was southbound for the airport when its engine failed after noon. The plane’s right wing clipped the ground and at least one pole.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
O’Brien says a male pilot and female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for stiches. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
The PT-23 was a trainer plane for the U.S. Army Air Force.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com