NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National World War II Museum’s latest expansion is getting under way in New Orleans.

A Friday morning groundbreaking ceremony was set for the museum’s new hotel and conference center.

A news release from the museum says the project is aimed at serving an increasing number of tourists, students and educators.

The facility will be called the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, named for Andrew Higgins, the New Orleans boat builder whose landing craft played an important role in World War II.