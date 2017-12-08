NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National World War II Museum’s latest expansion is getting under way in New Orleans.
A Friday morning groundbreaking ceremony was set for the museum’s new hotel and conference center.
A news release from the museum says the project is aimed at serving an increasing number of tourists, students and educators.
The facility will be called the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, named for Andrew Higgins, the New Orleans boat builder whose landing craft played an important role in World War II.
