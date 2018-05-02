DETROIT (AP) — A bomb squad has removed a World War II-era bazooka training rocket shell from a Detroit scrapyard.

Police were called to the southwest side business about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by workers who spotted the rocket.

Members of the police department’s bomb squad were called in. They secured the area and removed the device which was determined not to be explosive.

Bomb squad Lt. Matt Taylor told The Detroit News that the scrapyard’s employees did the correct thing by calling police and not touching the device.