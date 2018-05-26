Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A World War I monument in Rhode Island will once again bear the names of soldiers who died fighting.

The bronze plaques were stolen decades ago. Newport received a grant to restore its memorial. The plaques will be unveiled on Memorial Day.

Mayor Harry Winthrop says it’s important to remember these soldiers and their sacrifices.

The U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library in Chicago are helping communities restore their memorials.

One hundred matching grants were awarded to recognize the centennial of the war’s end, Nov. 11, 2018

The public is invited to the re-dedication ceremony of the Miantonomi Memorial Tower in Miantonomi Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Two Honor Roll plaques will commemorate the 56 men from Newport who died during WWI.

