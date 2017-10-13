MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media has developed a new undergraduate major focusing on sports and adventure media.

According to the university, WVU’s big-time college sports and the state’s outdoors make it a destination for sports and adventure enthusiasts and provide the setting to prepare students.

Both the College of Media and the College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences will offer courses in the major scheduled to start next fall.

The blended major will include courses that use the latest storytelling technology and audience engagement tactics, teach principles of writing, reporting and content production and focus on sports psychology and management and outdoor adventure skills.

School officials say the curriculum was developed in response to the demand for professional communicators with specialized skills in sports media.