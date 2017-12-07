MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University officials say the job action by student workers at WWVU radio has shut down the student-run station and could jeopardize its license if it continues.

School officials say they reached out to the students and met with key members and that the complaints that led to the walkout are being investigated.

In a statement Thursday, university spokesman John Bolt cited concerns “regarding an issue related to the staffing at the station” and encouraged students with relevant information to file a complaint online or contact the school’s Title IX office.

Details of the complaints were not disclosed.

Title IX addresses sex discrimination, including harassment and assault.

Bolt says WVU “will not tolerate any form of discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct, domestic misconduct, stalking or retaliation.”