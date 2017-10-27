MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University neuroscientist says the movement to pursue mindfulness through meditation and other practices has grown more popular over the past two decades, but more precise definitions and research are needed concerning potential benefits.
Julie Brefczynski-Lewis, assistant professor in the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, is co-author of a recent paper in Perspectives on Psychological Science. The paper reviews early research into practices related to attention, awareness, memory, retention, acceptance and discernment.
Mindfulness is defined as the quality or state of being conscious or aware of something. However, the authors say its meanings vary while writings have “saturated” scientific research and media, including some exaggerated claims.
They note one analysis of studies shows mindfulness programs can be moderately effective for anxiety, depression and pain.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area | FYI Guy
- Comcast's cable customers tumble as cord-cutting picks up