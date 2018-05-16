PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University at Parkersburg has recommended Christopher Gilmer to become its new president.

A university news release says the campus board of governors voted this week to recommend Gilmer. The West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education would still need to approve the pick at its June 5 meeting.

Gilmer currently serves as executive director of Alcorn State University in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

He has spent 25 years in higher education as an administrator, professor, trainer, technical assistance provider, and grant writer. He has 15 years of consulting experience by providing training and technical assistance through the U.S. Department of Education’s regional comprehensive center and educational labs networks.

He also is the volunteer vice president for Academic and Sponsored Programs at Innovative Behavioral Services, Inc.