MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has named Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, an expert on diabetes and endocrinology, as associate vice president of health sciences and dean of the university’s Eastern Campus in Morgantown.

She has held the post on an interim basis since Dr. Konrad Nau retired in August.

Eggleston is also director of the newly established WVU Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Health and does patient care and clinical outreach.

She has a master’s degree in public health and a medical degree from the University of North Carolina and trained in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

In an endocrinology fellowship at the University of Virginia, she conducted research in the microvascular actions of insulin and exercise in obesity and insulin-resistant patients.