MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has named Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, an expert on diabetes and endocrinology, as associate vice president of health sciences and dean of the university’s Eastern Campus in Morgantown.
She has held the post on an interim basis since Dr. Konrad Nau retired in August.
Eggleston is also director of the newly established WVU Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Health and does patient care and clinical outreach.
She has a master’s degree in public health and a medical degree from the University of North Carolina and trained in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about the Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
In an endocrinology fellowship at the University of Virginia, she conducted research in the microvascular actions of insulin and exercise in obesity and insulin-resistant patients.