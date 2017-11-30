INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a central Indiana man diagnosed with schizophrenia who was fatally shot last year by an officer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging violations of the slain man’s constitutional rights.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday on the one-year anniversary of 29-year-old Bradley King’s fatal shooting. It names Hendricks County commissioners, the sheriff’s department and two officers.

King was shot in his parents’ backyard near Avon, just west of Indianapolis.

The sheriff’s department says the officer shot King when he ran toward him with a knife. No criminal charges were filed against the sheriff’s reserve deputy in connection with that shooting.

The lawsuit alleges departmental negligence for not adequately training reserve deputies and excessive use of force.

