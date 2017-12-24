SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — The widow of an Idaho man fatally shot by Bonner County sheriff’s deputies has filed a wrongful death claim seeking $5 million in damages.

Craig A. Johnson died in September after deputies opened fire while attempting to serve him a felony arrest warrant.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Friday that Johnson’s wife, Robin, has filed a claim arguing deputies were improperly trained in arresting subjects, de-escalating confrontations and use of force.

Police say Johnson was armed and exhibited hostile behavior when deputies attempted to make the arrest near the community of Coolin at the southern end of Priest Lake.

However, the claim filed Monday says officer provoked and caused the shooting. The claim serves as a notice of intent to sue if damages aren’t awarded.

Bonner County declined to comment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

___

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com