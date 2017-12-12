DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say two people were killed when a motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Wayne County collided with another vehicle.
Lt. Mike Shaw says the two-vehicle crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in Canton Township when the wrong-way driver was headed southbound on the northbound lanes of I-275.
The driver and the passenger of the vehicle struck by the vehicle traveling the wrong way were both killed.
The victims were a man and a woman. Authorities have not released their names.
The Detroit News reports that the motorist who was driving the wrong way is a 59-year-old man from Wolverine Lake. Police say an open container of alcohol was allegedly found in his vehicle.
Part of the highway remained closed as police were investigating.
