NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One person has died and four others were hurt in a wrong-way crash on a South Carolina interstate highway.
North Charleston police told local media the wreck happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on I-526.
Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said several people called authorities about a car driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane. The car ran into another vehicle with four people.
The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way died. Those in the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals.
The names of those involved have not been released yet.
The road reopened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.