When writer E. Jean Carroll three years ago accused President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room, he denied having assaulted her and branded her a liar.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation, claiming his statements had harmed her reputation. Trump and the Justice Department pushed back, arguing that he made his comments in his official capacity as president — which for legal reasons meant Carroll’s lawsuit would have to be dismissed.

But Trump is no longer president. And on Thursday, Carroll’s lawyer said in a court filing that her client would bring a new defamation lawsuit against Trump, this time based on statements he made last month in a lengthy social media post that accused Carroll of lying, and labeled her case “a complete con job.”

Carroll’s new lawsuit, according to the filing, will also include a claim of battery against Trump under a new state law, the Adult Survivors Act, which gives adult sexual assault victims a one-time window to file lawsuits, even if the statues of limitation expired years earlier.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, said in the court papers that the new lawsuit will be filed Nov. 24, the start of the period in which the law allows suits under the Adult Survivors Act to be brought. The court papers included a copy of the lawsuit which is to be filed in a week in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Kaplan also asked the judge that the new suit be tried with Carroll’s original case — on April 10.