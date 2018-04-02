ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — British-Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid is set to visit Albuquerque.

The author of the migration saga “Exit West” is scheduled to give lecture at the University of New Mexico on Tuesday.

Hamid was finalist for the 2017 Man Booker Prize.

“Exit West” was named a best book of the year by Time, GQ Magazine, O the Oprah Magazine, and the Los Angeles Times.