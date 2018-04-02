ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — British-Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid is set to visit Albuquerque.
The author of the migration saga “Exit West” is scheduled to give lecture at the University of New Mexico on Tuesday.
Hamid was finalist for the 2017 Man Booker Prize.
“Exit West” was named a best book of the year by Time, GQ Magazine, O the Oprah Magazine, and the Los Angeles Times.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble