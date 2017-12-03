DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University has applied for federal funds for a new center to house its archives, including a Wright Brothers collection and first-edition works by poet Paul Laurence Dunbar.
The Dayton Daily News reports that the university has filed an application with the Priority Development and Advocacy Committee in Dayton for $2.2 million in funding over the next year to go toward the planned $8.2-million archives center.
The committee prioritizes regional applications it receives to determine what money to request from federal officials.
The university announced in October that it was launching a $6.5-million fundraising campaign for a new home for its historical archives.
Officials say the new center would provide improved environmental conditions to protect the historical artifacts and include an exhibit gallery and a conference room.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com