DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton says a six-time military commander will become its next installation commander.

Col. Thomas Sherman will take over the top leadership post at the 88th Air Base Wing in June.

He replaces Col. Bradley McDonald who is retiring after a 24-year career in the military.

Sherman takes lead of a wing with more than 5,000 military and civilian personnel under his command.

A jump master and senior parachutist, Sherman has held key leadership posts throughout the Air Force.

Wright-Patterson is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.