ST. FLORIAN, Ala. (AP) — A wreck on a rural road in northwestern Alabama has left three teenagers dead and two others injured.

Area media report that five people were in a vehicle that crashed Thursday night in Lauderdale County near St. Florian.

Police haven’t yet released the names of the victims. But the dead are identified as three males who attended a school in Florence, and two females who attend another school were injured.

State troopers and police in St. Florian are investigating the wreck.