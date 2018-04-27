ST. FLORIAN, Ala. (AP) — A wreck on a rural road in northwestern Alabama has left three teenagers dead and two others injured.
Area media report that five people were in a vehicle that crashed Thursday night in Lauderdale County near St. Florian.
Police haven’t yet released the names of the victims. But the dead are identified as three males who attended a school in Florence, and two females who attend another school were injured.
State troopers and police in St. Florian are investigating the wreck.
