PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a fatal crash has closed State Route 87 north of Payson in east-central Arizona and that the closure is expected to last at least through Saturday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation says the wreck Saturday morning closed State Route 87 about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Payson and that drivers can use Interstates 17 and 40 as alternate routes.

ADOT says northbound SR 87 is closed at SR 260 where traffic is being diverted westbound toward Camp Verde and I-17, while southbound lanes are closed about two miles (3 kilometers) north of SR 270. That prevents southbound traffic from reaching SR 2-60.

The state Department of Public Safety says the crash involved two vehicles and at least one fatality but that no additional information is available.