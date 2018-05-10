CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The condition of a Wyoming police officer wounded in a shootout last Sunday is improving.

The Casper Police Department said in a statement Thursday that 27-year-old Officer Jacob Carlson underwent surgery Wednesday at the Wyoming Medical Center that it called a “great success.”

However, the statement says Carlson still has a long way to go in recovering from the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered.

Casper police say the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon when 38-year-old David P. Wolosin, of Casper, pulled a firearm and fired at Carlson and Officer Randi Garrett after they were called to check on a vehicle in a vacant lot. The officers returned fire and killed Wolosin.

Few other details about the shootout or Wolosin have been released while the shooting is investigated.