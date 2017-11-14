WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (AP) — A wounded suspect accused of injuring two police officers in an exchange of gunfire at an Ohio car dealership has been moved from a medical center to a jail to await his first court appearance.
Thirty-one-year-old Timmothy Schmidt was hospitalized after being shot by police during the Sept. 28 confrontation in Willoughby Hills, near Cleveland.
He spent nearly seven weeks in a Cleveland hospital before being moved to jail Tuesday.
The shooting happened after police were called to the dealership because of a problem reportedly involving a customer upset about his bill.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
One officer was shot in the chest, the other in the leg. They were released from a hospital within a few days.
Schmidt is charged with attempted aggravated murder. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.