WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (AP) — A wounded suspect accused of injuring two police officers in an exchange of gunfire at an Ohio car dealership has been moved from a medical center to a jail to await his first court appearance.

Thirty-one-year-old Timmothy Schmidt was hospitalized after being shot by police during the Sept. 28 confrontation in Willoughby Hills, near Cleveland.

He spent nearly seven weeks in a Cleveland hospital before being moved to jail Tuesday.

The shooting happened after police were called to the dealership because of a problem reportedly involving a customer upset about his bill.

One officer was shot in the chest, the other in the leg. They were released from a hospital within a few days.

Schmidt is charged with attempted aggravated murder. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.