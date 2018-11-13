WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A North Texas sheriff’s deputy is recovering as the search continues for a trespasser who shot him in the foot and fled a deer hunting site illegally set up on private land.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was released from a hospital Tuesday, a day after he was shot. His name hasn’t been released.
Sheriff Larry Fowler says the deputy was shot while investigating a landowner’s report about a trespasser who had set up a deer blind about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy suffered a broken foot.
Rewards totaling $17,000 are being offered by the sheriff’s office, Parker County Crime Stoppers and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department in exchange for information leading to arrest and conviction.